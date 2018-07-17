< Back to All News

Small Plane Crashes Near Truckee Airport

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 9:09 AM PDT

UPDATED 11:00AM

The Placer County Sheriff’s office is confirming one fatality and two critical injuries after the crash of a single engine plane near Truckee. The plane went down on the west side of Highway 267 near the Northstar Golf Course about a mile southeast of the Truckee-Tahoe Airport just after 7:30 this morning. Airport officials say the pilot of the Navion-B reported engine trouble almost immediately after takeoff. The names of the victims have not been released, but the Sheriff’s Department reports all three are male.

 

 

