Small Plane Crashes Near Truckee Airport

UPDATED 11:00AM

The Placer County Sheriff’s office is confirming one fatality and two critical injuries after the crash of a single engine plane near Truckee. The plane went down on the west side of Highway 267 near the Northstar Golf Course about a mile southeast of the Truckee-Tahoe Airport just after 7:30 this morning. Airport officials say the pilot of the Navion-B reported engine trouble almost immediately after takeoff. The names of the victims have not been released, but the Sheriff’s Department reports all three are male.