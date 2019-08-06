Small Wildfire Contained Near Lake of the Pines

Still no major wildfires to report, so far this season, in Nevada County and nearby communities. But a number of small ones continue to break out from time to time. That includes during the noon hour Tuesday near Lake of the Pines. The Public Information Officer for the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Mary Eldridge, says it was reported on Wild Iris Lane, near a gravel pit…

The blaze was contained to around two acres, after multiple air drops. No structures were damaged…

No preliminary indication of the cause. Eldridge also credits the Higgins Fire Department for their assistance.