Smart Parking Meters Coming Soon To Nevada City

Nevada City is expected to take another step, this week, in what’s expected to be a slow transition away from its coin-only parking meters. City Engineer Bryan McAlister will be asking the City Council, at its meeting Wednesday night, to approve the purchase of a kiosk and smart meters for the Commercial Street lot…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says the vendor has also provided pricing for five double-bay on-street meters which can be used on a 90-day trial basis. That would be tried out first before any other installations take place. He also expects the transition to be a financial improvement for the city, with many motorists not having a lot of coins on them these days…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

Also being presented to the Council for approval is the installation of solar lighting for the Commercial Street lot. The lot currently does not have safety lighting to provide accessibility to vehicles. That was a common sentiment expressed in the city’s parking survey of residents. Directional signage for Public Parking is also proposed at twelve locations.