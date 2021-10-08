< Back to All News

Smart Trucks Document Waste Disposal Violations

Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 12:47 AM PDT

Waste Management’s recently-deployed fleet of “smart trucks”, designed to reduce environmental impacts, are also helping them to decrease the waste stream in Nevada County and elsewhere. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, General Manager Larry Picard says they’re equipped with cameras that can also document improper disposal and separation by customers…

Public Sector Manager, Shavati Karki-Pearl, says it’s part of a pilot program that started in April to help them meet the state’s 2025 mandate of recycling 75-percent of all materials. She says no penalties, which can go as far as temporary removal of customer containers, have been imposed at this time. And the number of warning notices sent out is also encouraging…

Waste Management has also hired a recycling coordinator.

