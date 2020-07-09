Smartsville Fire Contained to 12 Acres

A brush fire that was fueled by dry brush and winds is under control in the Smartsville area. CALFIRE Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says the fire was reported around 12:45 this afternoon and spread rapidly near Highway 20.

Listen to Mary Eldridge

Air support was called in from Grass Valley along with additional engines, and crews were able to get the blaze under control by 2:40. No cause has been determined.

Listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says roads were closed during the incident and crews were on site for cleanup for several hours.