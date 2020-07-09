< Back to All News

Smartsville Fire Contained to 12 Acres

Posted: Jul. 9, 2020 4:13 PM PDT

A brush fire that was fueled by dry brush and winds is under control in the Smartsville area. CALFIRE Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says the fire was reported around 12:45 this afternoon and spread rapidly near Highway 20.

Listen to Mary Eldridge

Air support was called in from Grass Valley along with additional engines, and crews were able to get the blaze under control by 2:40. No cause has been determined.

Listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says roads were closed during the incident and crews were on site for cleanup for several hours.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha