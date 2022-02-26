< Back to All News

Smartsville Man Gets 23 Years For Girlfriend Rape

Posted: Feb. 25, 2022 5:34 PM PST

It’s a 23-year prison sentence for a Smartsville man who recently pleaded guilty to tying his live-in girlfriend to a bed and raping her. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Matthew Roberts, 32 at the time of his arrest, in October of 2016, pleaded to multiple felony counts, instead of facing a potentially even greater criminal penalty if convicted in a jury trial…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators say it stemmed from an argument between the two at their home. They say the victim had been held against her will for several days before Roberts released her. They say Roberts also threatened her before leaving…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says reasons for the lengthy time it took to resolve the case included the pandemic and Roberts changing lawyers halfway through the proceedings.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha