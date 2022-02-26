Smartsville Man Gets 23 Years For Girlfriend Rape

It’s a 23-year prison sentence for a Smartsville man who recently pleaded guilty to tying his live-in girlfriend to a bed and raping her. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Matthew Roberts, 32 at the time of his arrest, in October of 2016, pleaded to multiple felony counts, instead of facing a potentially even greater criminal penalty if convicted in a jury trial…

Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators say it stemmed from an argument between the two at their home. They say the victim had been held against her will for several days before Roberts released her. They say Roberts also threatened her before leaving…

Wilson says reasons for the lengthy time it took to resolve the case included the pandemic and Roberts changing lawyers halfway through the proceedings.