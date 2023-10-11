Smartsville Raw Water Service Ending?

Smartsville residents may soon be without raw water service, which has been provided by the Nevada Irrigation District since 1925. NID’s Director of Water Operations, Chip Close, says last year the main line experienced a leak that was difficult to repair. Once exposed, the pipe was found to be paper-thin and lacked enough material for further work. A section of pipe had to be replaced to make it through the irrigation season. But this year, two additional leaks have sprung up and Close says it’s a clear indication the pipeline is in failure and will need to be replaced or abandoned. The 20 customers still have a reliable treated water system…

Close says revenue from the raw water system dwindled to around 35-hundred dollars last year. And a rough estimate to replace it is 850-thousand dollars.

In 2009, the district completed an expansion of the treated water distribution system to allow it also have adequate flow for fire protection. The NID Board of Directors is scheduled to consider the matter at their meeting later this morning.