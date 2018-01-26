Smattering of Snow Touches Grass Valley

Did you enjoy the little bit of snow we had? Grass Valley got snow yesterday afternoon and a little more during the night, but KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says that’s all we are going to get, at least for awhile…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

Holiday says even beyond the weekend, it’s going to be warm and dry…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

At 10 o’clock this morning, there were still chain controls on Highway 20 from six miles east of Washington Road to Interstate 80 with I-80 screening trucks for chains at Applegate. Both highways are open now (noon) with no restrictions.

–gf Photo by Sarah Heinemann