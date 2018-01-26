Smattering of Snow Touches Grass Valley

Did you enjoy the little bit of snow we had? Grass Valley got snow yesterday afternoon and a little more during the night, but KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says that’s all we are going to get, at least for awhile…
Holiday says even beyond the weekend, it’s going to be warm and dry…
At 10 o’clock this morning, there were still chain controls on Highway 20 from six miles east of Washington Road to Interstate 80 with I-80 screening trucks for chains at Applegate. Both highways are open now (noon) with no restrictions.
–gf Photo by Sarah Heinemann
