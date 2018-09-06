< Back to All News

Smoke Advisory For Eastern Nevada County

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:43 PM PDT

Another smoke advisory, for potentially poor conditions, has been issued by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, as well as Nevada County’s Public Health Officer. This one stays in place through Monday. But this time, Air Pollution Control Specialist Sam Longmire says it won’t really impact the western part of the county. He says this one covers the eastern portion, which covers the Sierra, including Truckee. The North Fire in the Tahoe National Forest is the main source. But he says, so far, it hasn’t been too bad in that area…

click to listen to Sam Longmire

Longmire says it’s been a bad season, with the county closer to the biggest wildfires in the state, compared to a year ago…

click to listen to Sam Longmire

Longmire also points out that conditions are expected to vary widely, depending on wind direction, fire behavior, and other factors.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha