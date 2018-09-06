Smoke Advisory For Eastern Nevada County

Another smoke advisory, for potentially poor conditions, has been issued by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, as well as Nevada County’s Public Health Officer. This one stays in place through Monday. But this time, Air Pollution Control Specialist Sam Longmire says it won’t really impact the western part of the county. He says this one covers the eastern portion, which covers the Sierra, including Truckee. The North Fire in the Tahoe National Forest is the main source. But he says, so far, it hasn’t been too bad in that area…

Longmire says it’s been a bad season, with the county closer to the biggest wildfires in the state, compared to a year ago…

Longmire also points out that conditions are expected to vary widely, depending on wind direction, fire behavior, and other factors.