Smoke Concerns Cancel Schmidt Millar Triathlon

With continued air quality uncertainty, due to the Mosquito Fire, organizers have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel this weekend’s Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon. Event Committee Chair, Danielle Scallin, says it was a very difficult decision that they couldn’t put off to the last moment…

And with containment of the blaze still low, Scallin says smoke patterns are still too unpredictable, especially so many days out from the event…

This is the third straight year that the traditional Triathlon has had to be cancelled, or since the pandemic began, although it did take place in a virtual format a year ago. This would have been the 27th annual event, which raises money for cancer research and prevention, with Millar a cancer victim. A fund named in Millar’s honor has raised 194-thousand dollars.