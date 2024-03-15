Smoke Free Housing Is Being Pushed Again

Another push is being made for smoke-free housing in Grass Valley, among other areas in Nevada County. The Grass Valley City Council heard a presentation from the local Tobacco-Free Coalition, at its meeting earlier this week. The county’s Tobacco Prevention Coordinator for Public Health, Shannon Glaz, told the Council that apartment complexes continue to be the biggest concern for second-hand smoke…

click to listen to Shannon Glaz

Glaz said the Coalition has had success in many public spaces, including smoke-free parks, the Fairgrounds, and the downtown area. There was also another request for passing an ordinance or related policies to ban smoking near housing complexes. There was no indication the Council planned to do that. Councilmember Bob Branstrom also wondered if that would just move the problem somewhere else…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

Glaz said policies passed by other cities usually allow outdoor smoking at least 25 feet away from a building. And some apartment complex owners already have smoking restrictions in place.