Smoky Air Expected To Stick Around For Awhile

It doesn’t take a meteorologist to know that the air quality is bad, but they are predicting that it’s not going to get better anytime soon. Air quality specialist Sam Longmire at the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District says we might get a short break this weekend…

Listen to Sam Longmire 1

Longmire says there might be a better “mixing” of good air with bad air on Sunday, but that could disappear again early next week. Longmire suggests that you not spend a lot of time outside…

Listen to Sam Longmire 2

Longmire says you can also run your air conditioner or heater, especially if your thermostat has a setting where you can circulate indoor air.

–gf