Smoky Skies Mean Limit Activities

As smoke continues to negatively impact the air around Nevada County the recommendation is to stay indoors as much as possible and limit the type of activity that you do outside. The Bear River High School football game was cancelled as a result of the heavy smoke settling in the Truckee area Saturday. Dr. Brian Evans at Sierra Memorial Hospital says the best thing you can do is avoid the smoke as much as possible.

The smoke intensifies breathing issue for those that have preexisting conditions such as emphazema, COPD, asthma, and other raspatory illnesses including COVID.

The air quality index has been in the unhealthy range for western Nevada County as the Dixie Fire and Caldor Fires continue to burn in surrounding areas.