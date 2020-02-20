Smoother Streets Ahead For Grass Valley

More street upgrades are ahead for Grass Valley this year. Associate Engineer Bjorn Jones says the lack of precipitation has allowed repaving of Richardson Street to be nearly completed…

The water line has also been replaced. The cost of the project is just under one-and-a-half million dollars. But Jones says PG and E came in with a last-minute request to replace a gas line between Church and Alta Streets. So crews are holding off on repaving that section until after the replacement is done, or around late March and April. Meanwhile, two more major repaving projects are scheduled to begin in the spring and summer…

Jones says funding comes from different sources, including water bill revenue, the state gas tax measure, as well as a major boost from the local sales tax increase measure, Measure E.