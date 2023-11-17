Snaps and Sweets with Santa Saturday

One of the first opportunities to get a photo with Santa Claus is taking place tomorrow in Grass Valley. The staff at Century 21 Cornerstone Reality on La Barr Meadows Road is hosting the Christmas icon at their office from 10am-2pm Saturday. Organizer Alysha Shipman says is also a chance to help provide Christmas for a number of Nevada County residents.

The La Barr Meadows office, 901 La Barr Meadows Road is sponsoring recipients from Bright Futures for Youth, and Christian Encounters, along with several other families. They are serving approximately 30 individuals.

The photo opportunity also comes with a chance to treat your sweet tooth and possibly win a surprise or two.

Though the event is a fundraiser, those in need of a photo can also participate for no cost.

The suggested donation for a photo is 10 dollars, but it is not required. Cornerstone is trying to raise 5000 dollars to cover Christmas.

Additional cash donations and unwrapped gifts are also accepted.

Shipman says being able to help those in need is rewarding and lifechanging in many ways.

Snaps and Sweets is taking place from 10-2 Saturday. Alysha Shipman can be reached at Alysha.Shipman@C21Cornerstone.com

Phone number: 530-557-5933