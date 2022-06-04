< Back to All News

SNMH Foundation Has New Executive Director

Posted: Jun. 3, 2022 5:32 PM PDT

A 15-year member of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is now the new leader. Sandra Barrington is succeeding Kimberly Parker as Executive Director on July first….

In a news release, the Foundation Board says Barrington has played a key role in securing multi-year grants and building teams across the community for health initiatives. That includes the family medicine rural residency program. Barrington says the cancer center will always be a priority for her…

Foundation officials say Barrington has built lasting relationships that have helped maintain and grow the Foundation’s core programming. That includes Alzheimer’s Outreach, Falls Prevention, and Read Me a Story. Barrington is also the President-Elect of Grass Valley Rotary and on the Board of Trustees for the Nevada City School District.

