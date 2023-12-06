< Back to All News

SNMH Gets Top Rural Award

Posted: Dec. 6, 2023 12:21 AM PST

Officials from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital were in Washington D.C. last (Tues.) night to accept a prestigious award. That included CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley. He says they were named one of the top 15 rural hospitals in the country, and the only one from California, by the Leapfrog Group. He says they qualified for the first time after receiving an “A” from the group for patient safety, that we told you about earlier this year. Neeley says safety always starts with reducing patient infections…

click to listen to Doctor Neeley

Neeley says operating rooms and maternity wards are a particular focus of the award. And he says this can be a greater challenge, with rural hospitals struggling to maintain an adequate number of doctors…

click to listen to Doctor Neeley

Neeley also mentions the more limited fiscal resources smaller, rural hospitals have, with many having to close around the state in recent years. The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization that Dignity Health says is widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha