SNMH Gets Top Rural Award

Officials from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital were in Washington D.C. last (Tues.) night to accept a prestigious award. That included CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley. He says they were named one of the top 15 rural hospitals in the country, and the only one from California, by the Leapfrog Group. He says they qualified for the first time after receiving an “A” from the group for patient safety, that we told you about earlier this year. Neeley says safety always starts with reducing patient infections…

click to listen to Doctor Neeley

Neeley says operating rooms and maternity wards are a particular focus of the award. And he says this can be a greater challenge, with rural hospitals struggling to maintain an adequate number of doctors…

click to listen to Doctor Neeley

Neeley also mentions the more limited fiscal resources smaller, rural hospitals have, with many having to close around the state in recent years. The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization that Dignity Health says is widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality.