SNMH Holding Steady as Other Hospitals Fill Up

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is part of the Dignity Health Network, and has been preparing for additional impacts from the coronavirus, and right now, the hospital is not as impacted as much as surrounding counties.

Dr. Brian Evans, CEO and President of the hospital, says that there have been a limited number of COVID related patients in the hospital. He says Sierra Nevada is doing much better than the other hospitals in the region, but that doesn’t mean things can change for the worse.

Evans says Sierra Nevada is better off than the other Dignity hospitals in the Sacramento region, and he doesn’t anticipate any patients being transferred to Grass Valley to relieve pressure in the valley. He says its not just about available beds.

Dr. Evans encourages all residents to continue to maintain social distancing as pmuch s possible, and to wear a face covering if you are going to closer than six feet to somebody.