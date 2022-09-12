SNMH One Of Safest In The Nation

Another accolade has been announced by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. President and CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, says they rank in the top ten percent of acute care facilities in the country, based on regular reporting to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That includes low numbers for hospital-acquired infections…

Also, low numbers of pressure-related injuries, commonly called bed sores, in reference to patients with poor or no mobility. Neeley says they recently adopted a foundational operating rating system, commonly referred to as High-Reliability Organizing. It relies on every single employee and health care provider to consistently utilize a common set of tools to achieve exceptional results for every patient…

Neeley says the transparent tracking of safety events reveals that Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has reduced the incidence of harm associated with medical error by over 80-percent during the past three years.