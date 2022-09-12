< Back to All News

SNMH One Of Safest In The Nation

Posted: Sep. 12, 2022 12:37 AM PDT

Another accolade has been announced by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. President and CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, says they rank in the top ten percent of acute care facilities in the country, based on regular reporting to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That includes low numbers for hospital-acquired infections…

click to listen to Doctor Neeley

Also, low numbers of pressure-related injuries, commonly called bed sores, in reference to patients with poor or no mobility. Neeley says they recently adopted a foundational operating rating system, commonly referred to as High-Reliability Organizing. It relies on every single employee and health care provider to consistently utilize a common set of tools to achieve exceptional results for every patient…

click to listen to Doctor Neeley

Neeley says the transparent tracking of safety events reveals that Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has reduced the incidence of harm associated with medical error by over 80-percent during the past three years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha