SNMH Recognized For Good Opioid Strategies

With the fentanyl overdose crisis continuing, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is among 42 getting what they term the highest honor roll recognition toward reducing it. The Medical Director of the Hospitalist Program, Doctor Nathan Claydon, says it’s for implementing advanced, innovative stewardship strategies for proper use and doses of opioids…

Doctor Claydon says the hospital has been making more progress in finding alternative pain relief for patients. But sometimes there’s just no better alternative than opiates after surgeries and care for certain injuries. So he says the hospital has also been doing more to acknowledge addiction and monitor the possibility more closely…

The California Opioid Care Honor Roll Program was created to accelerate hospital progress in building systems to treat hospitalized patients with opioid use disorder and train health care professionals in opioid safety practices. Every day, more than 300 people in the United States die from overdoses.