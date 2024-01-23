SNMH Releases Latest Impact Report

It’s the 40th anniversary of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. And they just recently released their annual Impact Report, which outlines key accomplishments over the last year. Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Kirsten Dees, says that includes their ever-expanding Alzheimer’s Outreach Program…

click to listen to Kirsten Dees

Also, through collaborative efforts, Dees says the Foundation has successfully acquired a state-of-the-art ambulance, with advanced communication features…

click to listen to Kirsten Dees

And there was also the launch of the Foundation’s highly-anticipated rural residency program, to create a better pipeline to reduce the family practitioner shortage in Western Nevada County. Dees says the program not only enriches medical education but also addresses the vital need for healthcare professionals in rural areas. The report is now available for public viewing on the Foundation’s website.