< Back to All News

Snow Also Delaying Sierra Campground Openings

Posted: May. 8, 2023 12:29 AM PDT

Most campgrounds in the Sierra traditionally open by Memorial Day weekend. But with the massive amount of snow, plus the slow melt rate, that’s not going to happen. State Parks Sierra District Chief Ranger Dan Youngren says many of the neaby roads are still under six to seven-feet of snow. And that doesn’t allow the ability for cleaning, repairing storm damage, or charging water systems…

click to listen to Dan Youngren

Youngren says there are also numerous downed trees limiting access and also making sites unsafe. He says they’re still holding out hope that Donner Memorial State Park might open by May 26th, which is the Friday of the holiday weekend. But most other campgrounds won’t likely open until mid-June. And even that timeframe is just an estimate…

click to listen to Dan Youngren

Similar delays are also anticipated for the higher-elevation campgrounds in the Tahoe National Forest as well. Youngren says many campers make reservations up to a year in advance.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha