Snow Causes Roof Integrity Issues In Grass Valley

Posted: Mar. 9, 2023 12:18 AM PST

Grass Valley officials have also been busy monitoring and inspecting snow-laden roofs on a number of businesses. And the Fowler Center has been one particular area of concern. The city’s Community Development Director, Tom Last, estimates seven to eight businesses had to close their doors on Wednesday over safety concerns…

click to listen to Tom Last

Last says some businesses will have to stay closed at least through today (Thurs.). And two, including U.S Community Bank, will be closed for a significantly longer period of time, due to partial or near-complete roof collapses. Last says they’re reaching out to as many business owners as they can, especially those with flat roofs, urging them to take as many measures possible to ensure structural integrity, with the atmospheric river system on the way…

click to listen to Tom Last

And, if it’s safe enough, Last says they’re also urging merchants to try to do as much snow removal work as possible.

