It didn’t happen the last time, but snow is back in the forecast, at least as a possibility for parts of western Nevada County. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says we will be getting rain, though, and soon…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

And the second wave is where there should be snow in the upper elevations, and perhaps in Nevada City and Grass Valley…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be in the 40s.

–gf