Snow Keeps CHP Busy

It’s also been a busy couple of days for the Grass Valley Office of the California Highway Patrol. Officer Jason Bice says the number of driver incidents, from the unusually deep snow, have been too numerous to quantify. But he says there have been dozens of mostly solo vehicle accidents, along with spin outs, and motorists stuck in the snow…

Bice says a lot of the most significant traffic problems have been reported along the Golden Center Freeway, coming up the grade toward Dorsey Drive and Brunswick Road. Also, Highway 49 in the Alta Sierra area, where there are also a number of hilly stretches. Another problem area is the Cedar Ridge “Y” on Highway 174…

But Bice says it helped that most schools were closed on Monday, which reduced a lot of traffic, including students being dropped off and picked up from class. Also, fewer inexperienced teen drivers on the roadways.