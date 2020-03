About six-thousand PG and E customers have been without power in Nevada County, due to the low snowstorm that hit overnight and early Monday. Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says crews continue to assess the extent of repairs needed…

Merlo says around 38-hundred customers are from the Nevada City area, with another 19-hundred or so in Grass Valley…

No restoration estimate can be made at this time.