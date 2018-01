Get ready for a lot of wet stuff, and even possibly some snow. Several storms are headed this way, which will keep the sun away for awhile. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the first rain will be here very soon…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

But Holiday says that’s not all. More significant weather systems are lining up…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

No flood watches have been issued, but driving conditions will be more hazardous than usual. Carry chains or snow tires if headed through the mountain passes.

–gf