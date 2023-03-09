Snow Roof Load Monitoring Urged Ahead Of Rains

The incoming atmospheric river will also make it possible for the snow to act like a sponge, absorbing the moisture and posing additional stress on roofs. And with the possibility of rain and snow also freezing and adding even more weight, Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says residents should make sure they’re aware of the danger signs of a possible collapse…

And if there’s any doubt about the integrity of a roof, evacuate the building and the immediate area. Meanwhile, County Building Director George Schureck says his department’s main focus has been on the Loma Rica Drive Industrial Park near the Airport…

Officials say structures with low-sloped or flat roofs, manufactured homes, carports, trellises, and patio covers may be more susceptible. Also, buildings constructed before California adopted snow-load standards in the early 1960’s. Schureck says it’s not recommended that you try to clear snow off a roof yourself, that you should get professional help instead. He says not only are there safety concerns, but more damage could actually be done from improper removal work.