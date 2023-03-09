< Back to All News

Snow Roof Load Monitoring Urged Ahead Of Rains

Posted: Mar. 8, 2023 5:18 PM PST

The incoming atmospheric river will also make it possible for the snow to act like a sponge, absorbing the moisture and posing additional stress on roofs. And with the possibility of rain and snow also freezing and adding even more weight, Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says residents should make sure they’re aware of the danger signs of a possible collapse…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

And if there’s any doubt about the integrity of a roof, evacuate the building and the immediate area. Meanwhile, County Building Director George Schureck says his department’s main focus has been on the Loma Rica Drive Industrial Park near the Airport…

click to listen to George Schureck

Officials say structures with low-sloped or flat roofs, manufactured homes, carports, trellises, and patio covers may be more susceptible. Also, buildings constructed before California adopted snow-load standards in the early 1960’s. Schureck says it’s not recommended that you try to clear snow off a roof yourself, that you should get professional help instead. He says not only are there safety concerns, but more damage could actually be done from improper removal work.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha