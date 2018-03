It’s either relief, or disappointment, depending on your perspective. Still no snow in Grass Valley and Nevada City, but we’re not done. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the threat of snow is still in the forecast through tomorrow…

And that sill does mean snow for Grass Valley…

Because the snow level stayed high overnight, the local schools were open. Grizzly Hill School did shut down today, because icy road conditions meant the buses couldn’t operate safely.

