A snow day today in Nevada County. Schools are shut down and even some businesses closing for the day to either enjoy the winter weather or to avoid hazardous driving conditions. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says this storm is winding down…

However, Holiday says the white stuff will not be gone for good this week…

The high today will be in the low 40s, with a low tonight of 26. We’ll check the forecast, coming up in a few minutes.

–gf