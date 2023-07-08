< Back to All News

Snowmaggeden Finally Makes FEMA List

Posted: Jul. 7, 2023 5:29 PM PDT

Over four months since Snowmaggeden, Nevada County has been added to the FEMA Assistance list. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says there are six programs available for defraying costs and expenses for the thousands who were impacted….

Programs include what’s called “Mass Care and Emergency Assistance”. That covers such things as sheltering, feeding, and support for individuals with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. Also for individuals and households who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs. Also, disaster unemployment and legal services…

Dates and times for the assistance centers are expected to be announced on Tuesday. Wolfe does point out that after the county approved a local emergency proclamation right after the storms residents could seek property tax relief and building fee waivers. And there were also some other federal as well as state resources available. Nevada County joins 13 other counties that have already received the FEMA designation.

