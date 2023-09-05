< Back to All News

Snowmaggeden Good For Firewood Program

Sep. 5, 2023

In another sign that colder nights are not too far away, the first deliveries from Nevada County’s 44-year-old Senior Firewood Program are coming up on the last Saturday of the month. And, speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Gold Country Seniors Executive Director, Leslie Lovejoy, says there’s plenty of supplies available this year, thanks to all the downed trees from the snowmagedden of earlier this year. But the challenge, as always, is finding able-bodied volunteers…

The program is actually fairly unique in California. But Lovejoy says they’re also looking into also creating a Woodshed Program…

Although the application period has already closed for this year’s deliveries, Lovejoy says you can still be placed on a waiting list, just in case. Low-income seniors 60 or older in the western county are eligible. In addition to September 30th, the other delivery dates are October 7th and November 4th.

