Snowmaggeden Prop Assessment Deadline Nears

Another tax deadline is nearing, but only for snowmaggeden victims from about a year ago. Nevada County Assessor Rolf Kleinhans says a large number of properties qualified for a temporary reduction in assessed value. But he says many still haven’t applied for it…

The deadline is April first. To qualify for the reduction, Kleinhans says the damage from your calamity must exceed 10-thousand dollars in market value. And there are various ways to submit evidence documentation…

Kleinhans says you can find the application on the County Assessor website or stop by and pick up a form at the office. And when the damaged property is rebuilt in a like or similar manner, it’ll be restored to its prior assessed value in a timely way, or normally within the next five years. Typically, claims are processed within 30 to 90 days.