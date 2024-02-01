Snowpack Doubles But Still Well Below Normal

February is already off to a strong start for improving the snowpack. As of Wednesday, it was only 60-percent of average for the Northern Sierra. But that’s nearly doubled from a month ago, when it was only 32-percent. A year ago it was 171-percent. Statewide, it was 52-percent, compared to 28-percent the previous month. Dave Rizzardo is the hydrology manager for the California Department of Water Resources. He says El Nino is, so far, living up to its reputation of featuring warmer systems…

And with more rain, the overall precipitation for California is 82-percent of normal. Rizzardo says the latest storm has produced more snow. But it also still has a high snow level of six to seven-thousand feet…

The snowpack is only 53-percent of normal for the Central Sierra and just 36-percent for the Southern Sierra. Meanwhile, Rizzardo says a system coming in on Sunday could have snow levels as low as three to four-thousand feet, which is more expected this time of year.