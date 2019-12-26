< Back to All News

Snowpack Good Statewide Below Average North

Posted: Dec. 26, 2019 12:46 AM PST

As you may have heard, the Sierra snowpack is off to its best start in years. Chris Orrock, with the Department of Water Resources, says it was 105-percent of average, statewide, as of Monday. But it was only 82-percent a year ago at this time. It’s the best start since 2010, and the first time it’s been above normal for this date since 2015. Orrock says it bodes well for the April snowpack measurement, which is the most crtical one for the water supply…

click to listen to Chris Orrock

The April snowpack was the fifth largest in recorded history. Meanwhile, the Northern Sierra snowpack shows the worst number in the state so far, although it’s still 93-percent of average. Orrock says most winters continue to feature precipitation extremes…

click to listen to Chris Orrock

The first official snowpack survey of the season is January second. Meanwhile, storage also looks good for the state’s two largest reservoirs. It’s 119-percent of average for Lake Shasta and 94-percent for Oroville Dam.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha