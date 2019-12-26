Snowpack Good Statewide Below Average North

As you may have heard, the Sierra snowpack is off to its best start in years. Chris Orrock, with the Department of Water Resources, says it was 105-percent of average, statewide, as of Monday. But it was only 82-percent a year ago at this time. It’s the best start since 2010, and the first time it’s been above normal for this date since 2015. Orrock says it bodes well for the April snowpack measurement, which is the most crtical one for the water supply…

click to listen to Chris Orrock

The April snowpack was the fifth largest in recorded history. Meanwhile, the Northern Sierra snowpack shows the worst number in the state so far, although it’s still 93-percent of average. Orrock says most winters continue to feature precipitation extremes…

click to listen to Chris Orrock

The first official snowpack survey of the season is January second. Meanwhile, storage also looks good for the state’s two largest reservoirs. It’s 119-percent of average for Lake Shasta and 94-percent for Oroville Dam.