Snowpack Improves A Bit But Still Low

Despite moderate January precipitation, after an historically dry December, California’s snowpack shows only slight improvement. It’s just 27-percent of average. The Northern Sierra range holds the same level, up just six points from a month ago. It hasn’t been this low, at this time of year, since 2014, during the drought. And Doug Carlson, with the Department of Water Resources, says we’re now past the two wettest months of the winter. And the outlook, going into our third wettest month is not promising, at this point…

But, Carlson says, since the statewide snowpack, a year ago, was 174-percent of normal, that means we still have healthy carryover storage in the reservoirs. Statewide, it’s 106-percent of average. It’s 109-percent at Shasta Dam and 130-percent at Bullards Bar…

Oroville Dam storage is only at 61-percent, but levels have been kept low, because of the spillway repairs.