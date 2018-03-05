< Back to All News

Snowpack Improves A Lot But Still Lags

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 5:35 PM PST

As you might expect, the recent storms have dramatically boosted the Sierra snowpack in California. The latest manual and electronic readings from over 100 separate stations shows the water content has jumped from just seven-percent last Thursday to 37-percent on Monday. But State Department of Water Resources spokesman Doug Carlson says that just shows how dry this winter has been…

click to listen to Doug Carlson

The water content was 27-percent of average on February first. Meanwhile, it’s only 30-percent in the Northern Sierra, an improvement of only three points. It also is lower than the central Sierra ragne, which is at 43-pecent, as well as the southern range, which is 37-percent. Meanwhile, California’s exceptionally high precipitation last winter and spring has helped maintain good storage levels at the 154 reservoirs tracked by the Department. They’re still close to 100-percent of average.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha