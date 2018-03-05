Snowpack Improves A Lot But Still Lags

As you might expect, the recent storms have dramatically boosted the Sierra snowpack in California. The latest manual and electronic readings from over 100 separate stations shows the water content has jumped from just seven-percent last Thursday to 37-percent on Monday. But State Department of Water Resources spokesman Doug Carlson says that just shows how dry this winter has been…

The water content was 27-percent of average on February first. Meanwhile, it’s only 30-percent in the Northern Sierra, an improvement of only three points. It also is lower than the central Sierra ragne, which is at 43-pecent, as well as the southern range, which is 37-percent. Meanwhile, California’s exceptionally high precipitation last winter and spring has helped maintain good storage levels at the 154 reservoirs tracked by the Department. They’re still close to 100-percent of average.