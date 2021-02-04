Snowpack Improves But Still Below Average

The recent series of storms is reflected in a dramatically improved snowpack. But, according to the latest monthly survey from the Department of Water Resources, it’s still at just 69-percent of average for the Northern Sierra, although it was only 47-percent a month ago. Statewide, it increased from 52 to 70-percent. Department Public Information Officer, Chris Orrock, says an unusually cold atmospheric river last week was key…

Orrock says California continues to be more dependent on a just few huge storms to produce a healthy snowpack, with longer dry spells during the winter. But those storms need to be colder…

A year ago, the Northern Sierra snowpack was at 77-percent of average. Meanwhile, levels are also lagging for the the North State’s two largest reservoirs. It’s just 54-percent of average at Oroville Dam and 69-percent at Shasta Dam.