Snowpack Is Still Low But It’s Early

As a reminder that it’s still early in the precipitation season, the first official snowpack report is not usually released by the Department of Water Resources until early January. But, as of Tuesday, it was only 39-percent of the historical average for the Northern Sierra. A year ago, it was already at 200-percent, according to Sean de Guzman, the department’s manager of snow surveys and water supply forecasting. But he says this latest dry pattern is expected to change toward the end of next weekend…

And de Guzman reminds us that the first official day of winter isn’t until the 21st…

And officials also point out that, thanks to one of the heaviest snowpacks on record last spring, carryover storage is much stronger in the reservoirs. It’s 130-percent of normal at Oroville Dam and 121-percent at Shasta Dam, as of Tuesday. And in the Yuba River basin, it was 109-percent at Bullards Bar and 100-percent at Englebright.