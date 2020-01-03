< Back to All News

Snowpack Lagging In Northern Sierra

Posted: Jan. 3, 2020 12:26 AM PST

With no strong storms recently, the Northern Sierra snowpack is starting to lag. The first official survey shows it at 77-percent of average. But Chris Orrock, a Public Information Officer with the Department of Water Resources, says, overall, December was a good month for precipitation and there’s nothing to worry about yet…

Orrock also points out that Northern California also experienced a dry start to the rainy season a year ago, followed by cold December storms. And he says climate change is expected to continue to feature weather extremes…

But the rest of the state looks better, at 90-percent of average, statewide and in the Central Sierra, and 104-percent for the Southern range. Meanwhile, Orrock says, other than the possibility of some showers this weekend, the first couple of weeks of January is looking mostly dry, with weak systems.

