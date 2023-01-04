Snowpack Off To Another Strong Start For Winter

The first official snow survey of the winter season shows an impressive amount for the Northern Sierra. But although it was 133-percent of the historical average on Tuesday, that represented the lowest amount of the three ranges. The Central Sierra was at 182-percent and the Southern Sierra was at 206-percent. And at the Phillips measurement station, DWR Survey Manager, Sean de Guzman, said the overall statewide average was 174-percent…

Andrew Schwartz is the lead scientist for the Central Sierra Snow Lab at UC Berkeley…

Officials says this January’s results are similar to results in 2013 and 2022, when the snowpack was at or above average, only for dry weather to set in and lead to drought conditions by the end of the water year. On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30-percent of California’s water needs and is an important factor in determining how the DWR manages the state’s water resources.