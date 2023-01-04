< Back to All News

Snowpack Off To Another Strong Start For Winter

Posted: Jan. 4, 2023 12:44 PM PST

The first official snow survey of the winter season shows an impressive amount for the Northern Sierra. But although it was 133-percent of the historical average on Tuesday, that represented the lowest amount of the three ranges. The Central Sierra was at 182-percent and the Southern Sierra was at 206-percent. And at the Phillips measurement station, DWR Survey Manager, Sean de Guzman, said the overall statewide average was 174-percent…

click to listen to Sean de Guzman

Andrew Schwartz is the lead scientist for the Central Sierra Snow Lab at UC Berkeley…

click to listen to Andrew Schwartz

Officials says this January’s results are similar to results in 2013 and 2022, when the snowpack was at or above average, only for dry weather to set in and lead to drought conditions by the end of the water year. On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30-percent of California’s water needs and is an important factor in determining how the DWR manages the state’s water resources.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha