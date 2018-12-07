< Back to All News

Snowpack Off To Good Start

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 12:18 AM PST

Even though the rainy season didn’t begin until Thanksgiving, the Sierra snowpack is off to a good start in most areas of the state, with many of the peaks seeing double the normal amount for early December. It’s 125-percent in the southern range, 109-percent in the central range, but only 78-percent in the northern range. Chris Orrock, with the Department of Water Resources, says the numbers are promising…

click to listen to Chris Orrock

More than 60-percent of California’s water supply comes from the Sierra Nevada. Orrock says it’s become even more difficult to predict snowpack amounts over the winter…

click to listen to Chris Orrock

The news has been good despite the long-lasting drought across the state. Dry conditions dominated from 2011 to 2016. But the 2016-2017 season was one of the wettest on record. The first official snow survey of the season is January third, with surveys monthly usually through April.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha