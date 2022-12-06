Snowpack Off To Strong Seasonal Start

These recent storms have meant the deepest snowpack, this early in the season, in about the last five years. That’s according to Sean de Guzman, the manager of the Department of Water Resources Snow and Water Supply Forecast Unit. And he says it’s also good to see more consistent normal-sized systems, although a little colder than what you might usually see…

As of Monday afternoon, the Northern Sierra snowpack was at 155-percent of normal and 175-percent statewide…

De Guzman says the snowpack provides about 30-percent of the annual water supply for California. But he also reminds us that after the snowiest December on record a year ago, the total for January, February, and March was considered the driest such three-month period.