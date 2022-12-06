< Back to All News

Snowpack Off To Strong Seasonal Start

Posted: Dec. 6, 2022 12:28 AM PST

These recent storms have meant the deepest snowpack, this early in the season, in about the last five years. That’s according to Sean de Guzman, the manager of the Department of Water Resources Snow and Water Supply Forecast Unit. And he says it’s also good to see more consistent normal-sized systems, although a little colder than what you might usually see…

click to listen to Sean de Guzman

As of Monday afternoon, the Northern Sierra snowpack was at 155-percent of normal and 175-percent statewide…

click to listen to Sean de Guzman

De Guzman says the snowpack provides about 30-percent of the annual water supply for California. But he also reminds us that after the snowiest December on record a year ago, the total for January, February, and March was considered the driest such three-month period.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha