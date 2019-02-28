< Back to All News

Snowpack Strong Thanks To Stormy February

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 5:51 PM PST

As expected, with such a stormy February, the third monthly snowpack numbers are very strong. In the Northern Sierra, it’s 147-percent of normal and 153-percent statewide. Chris Orrock, with the Department of Water Resources, says the manual survey at the Phillips Station recorded 113 inches. Earlier this month, the National Weather Service officially confirmed weak El Nino conditions in the Northern Hemisphere. But Orrock says most of the systems have not been overly warm…

click to listen to Chris Orrock

Current conditions at Phillips Station are in stark contrast to this time last year, when the snow depth was only 13 inches. Looking at reservoir levels, Oroville Dam is now at 84-percent of average, it’s 112-percent at Lake Shasta.

