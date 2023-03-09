Snowstorm Damage Survey Launched

The local and state emergency proclamations make Nevada County eligible for state and federal reimbursements for snowstorm damage repairs. And as part of that process, Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the county has also launched what they call a Winter Storm Building Damage Survey, to help quantify the impacts that will be submitted…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the survey request was included with the county’s Code Red alerts. As of Thursday morning, at least 275 responses had already been received. And around 30-percent reported propane shortages. Wolfe says the data will help the county also advocate for individual assistance for residents and businesses…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the survey is not an application for assistance. But it does request that residents and businesses also include damage cost estimates. It’s available through a link on the Ready Nevada County website.