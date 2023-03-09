< Back to All News

Snowstorm Damage Survey Launched

Posted: Mar. 9, 2023 12:09 PM PST

The local and state emergency proclamations make Nevada County eligible for state and federal reimbursements for snowstorm damage repairs. And as part of that process, Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the county has also launched what they call a Winter Storm Building Damage Survey, to help quantify the impacts that will be submitted…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the survey request was included with the county’s Code Red alerts. As of Thursday morning, at least 275 responses had already been received. And around 30-percent reported propane shortages. Wolfe says the data will help the county also advocate for individual assistance for residents and businesses…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the survey is not an application for assistance. But it does request that residents and businesses also include damage cost estimates. It’s available through a link on the Ready Nevada County website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha