Snowy Stretch Of Highway 20 Staying Closed

The best and quickest route to Truckee, Lake Tahoe, and Reno for motorists in Western Nevada County has been mostly closed for the last couple of weeks, due to the relentless snow. And Cal Trans Public Information Officer Steve Nelson says there’s still no re-opening date for Highway 20, from Nevada City to the I-80 junction…

Even though snow levels are going up, with this atmospheric river system, forecasters say up to eight more feet could still fall on Donner Summit…

A number of trees and power lines have also fallen on the roadway. Nelson says another major challenge is the lack of snowblowers, which also need frequent maintenance. Much of the available ones have been dedicated to Interstate 80, which is more heavily-travelled, compared to Highway 20. Nelson also points out that local motorists are still allowed on that stretch of 20, with the proper stickers. Otherwise, motorists here will need to continue using Highway 174 or Highway 49.