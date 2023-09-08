Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight

The first sobriety checkpoint in at least the last couple of years, if not longer, is being set up Friday night in an unincorporated area of Western Nevada County. Speaking on KNCO’s On the Town, local CHP Commander, Noah Hawkins, says that’ll be between 6 and midnight. He mentions the county also has some geographical challenges regarding a proper set-up…

In 1990, a divided U.S Supreme Court ruled that detaining all drivers at a DUI checkpoint was constitutional. But previously-established guidelines still apply…

The ruling also requires revealing the location of a checkpoint. In this case, that will be released about two hours ahead of time. California conducts over 25-hundred checkpoints a year. But research has found that they’ve not been that effective. Saturation patrols, which use officers to focus specifically on signs of impairment in drivers, have been more successful in reducing accidents. That includes Maximum Enforcement Periods.