< Back to All News

Social Media Addictions Focus Of Documentary

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 12:33 AM PDT

With the ever-expanding growth of social media in mind, a one-time showing of the documentary film “Screenagers: Growing Up In The Digital Age” is being presented at the Del Oro Theatre Saturday morning. Sierra Theaters Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says physician and filmmaker, Delaney Ruston, decided to make the documentary when she found herself constantly at odds with her two teenagers….

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

LaMarca says Ruston felt guilty and confused, also including how to monitor online homework. So she turned the camera on her own family and others, revealing stories of messy struggles. “Screenagers” exposes the risks of too much screen time…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

The film reveals multiple approaches on how parents and educators can work with kids, to help them achieve a healthy amount of screen time. There is also a website available with information. “Screenagers” is showing at 10 Saturday morning at the Del Oro Theatre. Tickets are 8-50 for adults and 8-dollars for children and seniors.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha