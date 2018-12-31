< Back to All News

Sock Drive For Camp Fire Victims A Success

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 6:12 PM PST

Victims of the Camp Fire were able to get a pair of warm socks for Christmas, thanks to a Nevada County resident. 92 year old Cora Hughes made it a personal mission to collect as many new pairs of socks from area residents as possible the two weeks prior to Christmas. Working with local businesses, collection boxes were placed at SPD Market and B&C Hardware and a local church.

Listen to Cora Hughes

The socks were delivered the Friday before Christmas. Hughes says residents were generous, especially one person who used a holiday party as an opportunity to collect socks.

Listen to Cora Hughes

Hughes says the Hospital also donated to the cause.

Listen to Cora Hughes

This is the second time Cora Hughes has organized a Sock Drive . She also collected sockes for victims of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. –30–

