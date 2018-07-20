< Back to All News

Softball Tourney Raises Money for Mammograms

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It will be a competitive women’s softball tournament at Memorial Park this weekend, but the winner will be the fight against breast cancer. It’s the seventh annual Saved by Second Base tournament-an idea that Ronnie Warmerdam came up with…

Listen to Ronnie Warmerdam

Proceeds go to Insight Imaging, where radiologist Dr. Melisa Agness gives mammograms to women who otherwise can’t afford them…

Listen to Melisa Agness

The softball teams are filled for the tournament, but you are invited to come watch. There are raffle prizes. You can also enter a team for the bean-bag game Cornhole, which will be in Nevada City on Sunday. In the six previous years of the tournament, Saved by Second Base has raised about 40 thousand dollars.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha