Softball Tourney Raises Money for Mammograms

It will be a competitive women’s softball tournament at Memorial Park this weekend, but the winner will be the fight against breast cancer. It’s the seventh annual Saved by Second Base tournament-an idea that Ronnie Warmerdam came up with…

Listen to Ronnie Warmerdam

Proceeds go to Insight Imaging, where radiologist Dr. Melisa Agness gives mammograms to women who otherwise can’t afford them…

Listen to Melisa Agness

The softball teams are filled for the tournament, but you are invited to come watch. There are raffle prizes. You can also enter a team for the bean-bag game Cornhole, which will be in Nevada City on Sunday. In the six previous years of the tournament, Saved by Second Base has raised about 40 thousand dollars.

–gf